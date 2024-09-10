Joyjit Banerjee’s Reputation Under Fire Amid #MeToo Allegations

The Bengali entertainment industry is reeling from a fresh #MeToo allegation, with a model accusing actor Joyjit Banerjee of sexual harassment. The model shared screenshots of alleged conversations with Anandabazar Online, detailing Joyjit’s purported promises of film opportunities in exchange for a physical relationship.

According to the model, Joyjit initiated contact on Facebook Messenger three years ago, offering to help secure roles in Bengali films. However, their conversation allegedly took a darker turn, with Joyjit demanding a physical relationship and implying that “compromise” was necessary for success.

The model claims Joyjit promised to divorce his wife to be with her but eventually stopped responding when she pressed him about his marital status. The model also alleges that Joyjit’s wife was aware of the situation but chose to ignore it, instead questioning the model’s decision to engage in a relationship with a married man.

The model provided screenshots of the conversations to Anandabazar Online, corroborating their account. When questioned about the allegations, Joyjit denied wrongdoing, stating, “I don’t know anyone like that… We didn’t even talk on Messenger.”

Joyjit responded succinctly: “I am sending a message to that stranger through Anandabazar Online; I will meet you in court.” The actor’s defiance comes amidst growing outrage over the RG scandal and renewed focus on women’s safety within the Bengali film industry.

This development follows director Arindam Sil’s suspension by the Directors Guild due to multiple allegations. The incident highlights the ongoing struggle for accountability and justice in Tollywood.

The model’s courage in speaking out has sparked a wider conversation about power dynamics and exploitation in the entertainment industry. Will their allegations lead to meaningful change?