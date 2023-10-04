Keith Sequeira and Rochelle Rao blessed with a baby girl

Television | News

Keith Sequeira and Rochelle Rao were blessed with the gift of parenthood as they welcomed their daughter. The couple couldn't contain their excitement and took to Instagram on Tuesday to share their joy with their fans. The heartfelt Instagram post read, "We're on cloud nine. Baby girl Sequeira is here! 1.10.2023."

Keith Sequeira and Rochelle Rao recently welcomed their first child into the world. The couple, who tied the knot in a private ceremony in 2018, shared the joyful news of their baby girl’s arrival on social media with a special post.

Rochelle shared the post that read, “Praising God for the greatest blessing He could ever grant us, our little girl, Baby Sequeira born on the first of October 2023. Thank you guys for all your undying love and support through this amazing journey we love you. And thanks @vasavi.todi for this cutest edit! I prayed for this child, and the Lord has granted me what I asked of him. 1 Samuel 1:27.”

They announced Rochelle’s pregnancy earlier in August with a beautiful picture that showcased their excitement. In the picture, Rochelle was seen wearing a pink dress while Keith opted for a pink-colored shirt with white trousers. The caption read, “Two tiny hands, two tiny feet, a baby girl or boy we can’t wait to meet! Yes, you guessed it right, we are expecting! Thank you Jesus for this incredible gift and all of you for your unending love and support. Please continue to bless and pray for us on this new journey! Keith & Rochelle.”

Keith and Rochelle married in a private ceremony in 2018 in Mahaballipuram, Tamil Nadu. Together, they participated in shows such as Bigg Boss 9 in 2015 and Nach Baliye in 2019.

Congratulations!

