Television | News

Keith Sequeira and Rochelle Rao to become parents

Keith Sequeira and Rochelle Rao announced that they are all set to welcome their first child in their latest social media post. The couple posted beautiful pictures taken on a beach to announce the happy news

Author: Manisha Suthar
03 Aug,2023 12:44:16
Keith Sequeira and Rochelle Rao to become parents 840200

Keith Sequeira and Rochelle Rao, the popular TV couple, are all set to become parents. The couple announced that they are all set to welcome their first child in their latest social media post. The couple posted beautiful pictures taken on a beach to announce the happy news.

In the photoshoot, Rochelle was dressed in a pink dress, while Keith wore a matching coloured shirt and white trousers. In the first picture, he is putting his ears on Rochelle’s baby bump and they pose with a beautiful backdrop of the sea. In another photo, Keith kisses Rochelle on the forehead.

The couple captioned the post: “Two tiny hands, two tiny feet, a baby girl or boy we can’t wait to meet! Yes, you guessed it right, we are expecting! Thank you Jesus for this incredible gift and all of you for your unending love and support❤️ Please continue to bless and pray for us on this new journey! Keith & Rochelle + One”

Check below!

Keith Sequeira and Rochelle Rao to become parents 840196 Keith Sequeira and Rochelle Rao to become parents 840197 Keith Sequeira and Rochelle Rao to become parents 840198 Keith Sequeira and Rochelle Rao to become parents 840199

Keith and Rochelle married in a private ceremony in 2018 in Mahaballipuram, Tamil Nadu. Together, they participated in shows such as Bigg Boss 9 in 2015 and Nach Baliye in 2019.

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.


