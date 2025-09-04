Kumkum Bhagya Wraps Up After 11 Years: Cast To Shoot Last Episode Today

Zee TV’s one of the most popular shows, Kumkum Bhagya, produced by Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms, is set to go off-air soon. Earlier, the show was scheduled to end on September 7. However, due to the delay in the new show Ganga Mai Ki Betiyan’s launch, Ekta Kapoor’s show got a one-week extension, and now the show will air its last episode on September 14.

As per the reports, Kumkum Bhagya is set to shoot the last episode of the show today. The show cast, including Pranali Rathod, Namik Paul, Megha Prasad, and others, will shoot the finale episode, ending this chapter. More details about the last episode are yet to be revealed; however, fans are expecting a happy ending, unlike Kundali Bhagya.

The show currently stars Pranali Rathod and Namik Paul in the lead roles as fourth-generation leads. The show started with Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia as the leads, followed by Mugdha Chapekar and Krishna Kaul as the second-generation leads. And Rachi Sharma-Abrar Qazi as the third-generation leads. Produced by Ekta Kapoor under Balaji Telefilms, this show turned out to be a big hit, running successfully for years. In April 2025, the show marked 11 years, and now it’s heading for its end on September 14, 2025. This show has given opportunities to new actors while gaining major fame for veteran stars.