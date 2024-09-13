Kumkum Bhagya’s Simran Budharup Voices Concern After Unpleasant Experience With Lalbaugcha Raja’s Staff

TV actress Simran Budharup known for her appearance in Kumkum Bhagya portraying ‘Khushi’ recently took to her Instagram handle to share her “really disheartening experience” at the famous Ganpati pandal of Mumbai, Lalbaugcha Raja. The actress stepped out to seek blessings at the famous pandal and was treated very badly by the lady staff, a fact that she found deeply disappointing. With her post the actress voiced her concern and highlighted the need for awareness and accountability.

In the video, Simran is surrounded by the lady bouncers who misbehave with the actress, which is heartbreaking. Writing about the incident, the Kumkum Bhagya actress wrote, “Really Disheartening Experience at Lalbagh Cha Raja Darshan. Today, I visited Lalbagh Cha Raja with my mother to seek blessings, but our experience was marred by the unacceptable behavior of the staff. A man from the organization snatched my mother’s phone while she was clicking the picture (she was In The queue behind me, not that she was taking any extra time as It was my turn for the Darshan), and when she tried to retrieve it, he pushed her. I intervened, and the bouncers rough-handled me, when I started recording this behavior of them they tried snatching my phone too (it’s In this video where I am yelling “Mat Karo! Kya Kar Rahe ho aap) . It was only when they discovered I’m an actor that they backed off.”

Further, Simran voiced her concern and said, “This incident highlights the need for awareness and accountability. People visit such places with good intentions, seeking positivity and blessings. Instead, we were met with aggression and disrespect. I understand that managing crowds is challenging, but it’s the staff’s responsibility to maintain order without misbehaving or harming devotees.”

Lastly, the Kumkum Bhagya actress concluded hoping that the event organizers will resolve the issue and treat the devotees with dignity, “I’m sharing this to bring attention to the issue and hope it serves as a wake-up call for event organizers and staff to treat visitors with dignity and respect. Let’s work together to create a safer, more positive environment for everyone. #LalbaghChaRaja #RespectForDevotees #Accountability”