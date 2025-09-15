Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update 15 September 2025: Mihir Blames Tulsi For Pari’s Struggles, Ajay Seeks Opportunity To Prove Himself

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2, the StarPlus show produced by Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms, has seen engaging drama with Tulsi and Mihir arriving at Ajay’s house, taking a stand against him and his family for targeting Pari. Tulsi vows to get justice for Pari and won’t spare those who have raised their hands on her daughter.

Today, 15 September, episode 49 starts with Mihir and Tulsi discussing Pari’s struggles. Mihir blames Tulsi for all the things, highlighting that after she got Indira’s son-in-law arrested, Ajay’s family started creating problems in Pari’s life. However, Tulsi refuses to accept this fact, which makes Mihir angry. He tells Tulsi that she never accepts her mistakes.

Later, Pari calls Ranvijay, informing him about her successful execution of her plan. Ranvijay, who talks to Pari on a video call in a restaurant, asks her if she will ever go back to Ajay’s house. Pari emphasizes that she will never go to Ajay’s house, as she has come here to stay, which Vrinda overhears as she comes to the same hotel.

Later, Ajay calls Tulsi, requesting her to give him an opportunity to prove himself. However, Tulsi looks tough while Pari secretly overhears Tulsi’s conversation. On the other hand, Angad bumps into Vrinda in the office, bringing them close to each other.

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi is a classic TV serial that first aired in 2000, and after 25 years, it marked its return on 29 July 2025, continuing the story. However, the comeback will be a limited-episode show. The producer, Ekta, shared that the show returns just to revive the nostalgia and not as another show. The show has Smriti Irani, Aman Upadhyay, Hiten Tejwani, Gauri Pradhan, Rohit Suchanti, Riya Sharma, Aman Gandhi, and others in key roles.