Laughter Chefs Season 2 Celebrates Women’s Day With a Heartwarming Tribute to the Show’s Queens

India’s favorite televised kitchen becomes a celebration zone as COLORS ‘Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment plates up a heartwarming tribute to the show’s queens on a special Women’s Day episode. The men make a grand entry, holding up Happy Women’s Day posters, setting the stage for a day of laughter, love, and classic Krushna Abhishek-style mischief. From gifting Bharti a number book to help her count beyond 10, 9, 8… to handing Ankita Lokhande a toy version of Vicky Jain for a playful punch, the jokes roll out fresh and piping hot!

The fun doesn’t stop there—Krushna even introduces a mystery man with a giant heart for a face, hilariously declaring him as Manara’s future husband. Kashmera Shah swoons over her Main Hoon Na crush, Shah Rukh Khan, while Krushna takes a rare sentimental detour, showering praise on her. The moment of the day is a dreamy floral shower as all the women stand together, crowned with tiaras gifted by the men.

But what’s a celebration without a sizzling treat? The battle for the perfect Walnut Sizzling Brownie kicks off, pushing contestants to bake up the treat—without an oven! The brownies must have the perfect crust outside, a melt-in-the-mouth softness inside, and the signature sizzle when drizzled with chocolate sauce. To add to the drama, Chef Harpal holds back the ice cream for plating, keeping the tension simmering till the last second. As the laughter and sugar rush reach a high, will the celebrities serve the kind of dessert Chef Harpal expects?

