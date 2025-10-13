Mahhi Vij And Parth Samthaan To Play Leads In New Show ‘Seher Hone Ko Hai’

Actress Mahhi Vij is all set to return to the TV screens alongside Parth Samthaan. After a decade-long break, the actress is set to return with a new show. This is the first time she will be paired opposite Parth. The actress last appeared in Balika Vadhu in 2016, and her comeback news has surprised fans, with Parth Samthaan cast opposite her, heightening the excitement.

According to ETimes reports, Mahhi Vij and Parth Samthaan have been roped in to play the lead roles in the upcoming show Seher Hone Ka Hai. The show will be set in a Muslim backdrop. In addition, the show will feature a mother-daughter story in which Mahhi will play the main role. And the show’s initial episodes will be shot in Lucknow. More details about the show have yet to be revealed, and an official confirmation is also awaited.

Mahhi Vij is a popular Indian actress who has appeared in shows such as Laagi Tujhse Lagan, Balika Vadhu, and Shubh Kadam. On the other hand, Parth Samthaan has been part of shows like Gumrah: End of Innocence, Best Friends Forever?, Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan, Kasautii Zindagii Kay.

Bringing in talented, popular stars like Mahhi Vij and Parth Samthaan, the new show Seher Hone Ka Hai is likely to win hearts.

So are you excited?