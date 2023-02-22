Popular Malayalam actress, television host, and stage-show performer, Subi Suresh passed away at the age of 41. The actress known for her slapstick roles, and spontaneous on-stage dialogue delivery died at a private hospital in Kochi on Wednesday.

As per reports in NDTV, she was reportedly under treatment for liver-related ailments for some time. She is survived by her parents and brother.

Beginning her career as a mimicry artist in the Cochin Kalabhavan troupe years ago, she gradually created a niche for herself in male-dominated comedy shows on stage and on television. Within a short span of time, she had become an inevitable presence in the live stage shows, organized by various television channels, and won the hearts of audiences through her hilarious avatars in famous TV series like Cinemala.

