MasterChef S1 Winner Pankaj Bhadouria Shares Sneak Peek Into Her New House Construction

Pankaj Bhadouria, who became a household name after winning MasterChef India season 1 has now shared a glimpse into her dream house. The renowned chef shared a video on her Instagram handle sharing insights from the making of her new house.

In the video, Pankaj is seen discussing the details of the new house which is currently under construction. However, it is a hilarious video, as when the chef discusses the details, the text says, “While we are stressing out in the small details” and later shows a glimpse of the worker talking on call that says, “Meanwhile, the workers on site.” This hints at how one stresses over the details, but the workers there chill while talking on call. With the caption, Pankaj emphasized that this is the reason why it is taking too much time to build the house.

Pankaj Bhadouria is the first ever MasterChef of India. Besides that, she is a food traveler, TV host, author and mother. She enjoys a massive fandom of 2.4 million followers on her Instagram handle and has millions of subscribers on her YouTube channel.

In contrast, it will be interesting to see how it turns out when Pankaj’s new home gets ready, which is currently under construction.