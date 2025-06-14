MasterChef Pankaj Bhadouria Hospitalised After Back Injury

Pankaj shared some of his pictures from the hospital bed on social media and gave information about his condition.

Pankaj Bhadouria wrote on Instagram, “Incapacitated due to a back injury. Work steps back and I am in rest mode!

“I like being up and about all the time. It’s difficult for me to sit back or lie down and not do anything.

This minor setback will push me back by a week but then I hope to be springing back!”

After this post of Pankaj, his fans are praying for his speedy recovery. This rest time is a bit difficult for Pankaj, who is always active, but she has expressed confidence that this problem will last only for a week and after that she will return with full energy.

Pankaj Bhadoria made her mark by winning ‘MasterChef India Season 1’ in 2010. The special thing is that before participating in MasterChef, she was working as a school teacher for 16 years, but she left this job for her passion.

After this, Pankaj hosted many TV shows including, Chef Pankaj Ka Zayka (Star Plus), Kifayati Kitchen (Zee Khana Khazana), 3-course with Pankaj (Zee Khana Khazana), Rasoi Se – Pankaj Bhadouria Ke Saath (ETV), Sales Ka Baazigar (ETV)

Pankaj Bhadoria is the world’s first MasterChef winner in whose name the official MasterChef Cookbook was launched. Apart from this, he has written two more books – Barbie – I am a Chef and Chicken from my Kitchen (Bloomsbury Publishing).

Pankaj Bhadoria is married to Charu Samarth. They have two children, daughter Sonalika Bhadoria and son Siddhant Bhadoria.