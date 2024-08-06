“Modhur Hawa” – A Heartwarming Tale of a Joint Family’s Journey Through Time

“Modhur Hawa,” a new Bengali serial, premiered on Monday. It brings to life the story of a joint family’s journey through time. Based on Pracheta Gupta’s story, the serial explores the dynamics of a family navigating the challenges of changing times, technology, and generational differences.

Set in North Kolkata, the story revolves around the Sanyal family, comprising four generations living together under one roof. Niharranjan Sanyal, the 80-year-old patriarch, is an antiquarian who still cherishes the memories of Kanan Devi’s performances. His wife, Kiranmayi, and their children, Niranjan and Niharika, along with their spouses and children, make up the joint family.

The serial delves into the everyday lives of the family members, showcasing their relationships, conflicts, and adaptations to the changing world around them. With the advent of technology, the family faces new challenges, from app-based transportation to online shopping, which tests their traditional values and beliefs.

Director Anindya Sarkar explains, “The story depicts the present-day joint family, with all its complexities and nuances. There is no protagonist or antagonist; the family’s dynamics and relationships take center stage.”

The serial boasts an ensemble cast, including Arijit Guha, Gopa Nandi, Moushumi Chakraborty, and Shekhar Pal. With its unique storyline and relatable characters, “Modhur Hawa” promises to captivate audiences and offer a fresh perspective on the traditional joint family setup.