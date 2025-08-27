Mollywood Actor Rajesh Keshav Hospitalised After Cardiac Arrest During Live Event

Popular Mollywood actor and television presenter Rajesh Keshav was rushed to hospital after collapsing on stage during a live event in Kochi. This unfortunate incident took place in front of a packed house, and fans and colleagues are expressing their concern.

Filmmaker Vishnu Prathap Jayalakshmi also updated the news on social media. Jayashankar Rajesh was reportedly speaking on stage when he suffered cardiac arrest. Rajesh was taken to the Lakeshore Hospital, where doctors then performed an emergency angioplasty to clear the blockage in his artery.

Rajesh is currently in the ICU on ventilator support, while doctors are observing him. Sources from the hospital have said we will have more clarity on in the next 48 hours while they assess Rajesh’s health.

Rajesh Keshav has made a respectable name for himself, having appeared in a number of Malayalam films including Beautiful and Trivandrum Lodge (both of which starred Jayasurya and Anoop Menon), and award winning performances for films like Hotel California, Nee-Na, and Thattum Purath Achuthan, which also received some praise and appreciation for the film. Rajesh was also on television, creating relatable screen characterizations and being well-liked and down to earth.

Fans, film colleagues and well-wishers have sent a number of messages of support, and social media is full with messages of prayer for a speedy recovery.

As Rajesh Keshav continues to fight for his life, the entire Malayalam film fraternity stands in solidarity, hoping for positive news in the coming days.