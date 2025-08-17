Nakuul Mehta and Jankee Parekh Welcome Their Baby Girl: A Joyful Celebration!

Nakuul Mehta, the talented actor known for his captivating performances in Indian television, recently shared joyful news with his fans: he welcomed a daughter! Taking to social media, Nakuul expressed his happiness by posting heartwarming pictures of his wife, Jankee Parekh, and their adorable son, Sufi. He joyously captioned the post, “She’s here. Sufi finally has his Rumi. Our hearts are complete. 💕15th August 2025. Your task is not to seek for love, but merely to seek and find all the barriers within yourself that you have built against it.”

Nakuul and Jankee’s love story has flourished over the years. They dated for nearly nine years before tying the knot in a beautiful traditional Hindu ceremony on January 28, 2012. The couple welcomed their first child, Sufi, in February 2021, and now they complete their family with the arrival of their daughter.

Nakuul Mehta has gained recognition for his versatile roles across various shows. His portrayal of Shivaay Singh Oberoi in the popular series Ishqbaaaz (2016–2019) earned him immense fame, making him a household name. He brought to life a suave and emotionally complex business tycoon, and his on-screen chemistry with Surbhi Chandna, who played Anika, became iconic among viewers.

In addition to Ishqbaaaz, Nakuul impressed audiences in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 & 3 (2021–2023) on Sony TV, where he reprised the role of Ram Kapoor from the classic Ekta Kapoor show. Paired with Disha Parmar once again, he captivated fans with a mature portrayal that showcased emotional depth.

Nakuul also made his mark in Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara (2012–2014) as Aditya, earning multiple newcomer awards that highlighted his impressive debut. Recently, he continued to explore new storytelling formats with Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 (2023), showcasing an unconventional love story in a mini-series format.

Beyond traditional television, Nakuul has explored web content, appearing in projects like Never Kiss Your Best Friend on ZEE5 and a short film titled Ved & Arya alongside Sanaya Irani, proving his versatility as an actor.

With the arrival of their daughter, Nakuul and Jankee embark on a new chapter filled with love and joy. Their inspiring journey continues to resonate with fans, reminding everyone of the beauty of love and family.