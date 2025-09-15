Neha Rana Set to Join Colors’ Upcoming Show Dhaakad Beera

Television actress Neha Rana, known for her impressive portrayal of Megha in Megha Barsenge, is likely to join the cast of Colors TV’s upcoming show Dhaakad Beera, according to source close to the production.

Dhaakad Beera will soon take a leap and aims to present a female-centric social drama set against a strong rural backdrop. While neither the channel nor the production house has made an official statement, source indicate that Neha Rana is in talks for the female lead role.

While details about the show’s plot are still under wraps, Dhaakad Beera is anticipated to explore themes of female empowerment, social justice, and personal rebellion. This aligns with the successful narratives of previous Colors dramas like Udaan and Barrister Babu. The series will introduce a bold and fierce female protagonist, creating an exciting opportunity for any actress looking for a challenging role.

Neha Rana continues to rise in the Indian television industry, and her portrayal of Megha has showcased her emotional depth and versatility as an actress, helping her amass a loyal fan base.

As casting progresses and anticipation builds, fans can expect official announcements from Colors TV in the coming weeks.