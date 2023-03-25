Veteran actress Nilu Kohli’s husband Harminder Singh Kohli passed away yesterday. According to a report in Times Of India, he was doing absolutely fine but yesterday afternoon after returning from Gurudwara he was found dead in the bathroom. At the time of his death, only a house help was present at their house.

Harminder Singh apparently went to the bathroom after coming from Gurudwara, when he did not return, the helper went to check for him and found him lying on the floor of the bathroom. And by the time he could have been taken to the hospital, it was too late.

Nilu’s daughter Sahiba spoke to ETimes TV and said, “Yes, it is true. It happened this afternoon. It was a sudden death. The last rites will happen two days from now as my brother is in the Merchant Navy and we are waiting for him. My mom is not in a good condition. She was out for some work when the incident happened.”

Keep reading IWMBuzz.com for more updates.