Pandya Store’s Akshay Kharodia Announces Separation From Divya Punetha Says, “Incredibly Difficult Decision”

TV actor Akshay Kharodia, known for his on-screen performance in Pandya Store, seems to have experienced a rough patch in his personal life as the actor announced his separation from his wife, Divya Punetha, after three years of their marriage. On Saturday, 30 November, Akshay shared a post revealing the heartbreaking news that he and Divya decided to get divorced.

Akshay shared a bunch of photos from his weddings as well as cute family photos along with his daughter and wife, Divya. Recalling the beautiful moments, the actor expressed his feelings in the long caption and also tagged it as an “incredibly difficult decision.”

Akshay quoted, “Hello everyone, With a heavy heart, I want to share a deeply personal update. After much thought and countless emotional conversations, Divya and I have decided to part ways.

This has been an incredibly difficult decision for both of us. Divya has been an irreplaceable part of my life, and the love, laughter, and memories we’ve shared will always remain precious to me. Together, we were blessed with the greatest gift—our daughter, Ruhi—who will always be the center of our world.

As we take this step, our commitment to Ruhi remains unwavering. She will always have the love, care, and support of both her parents, and we will continue to co-parent with love and respect for her well-being.

This is not an easy moment for our family, and we ask for your understanding, kindness, and privacy as we navigate this challenging time. Please remember us not for this moment of separation but for the love and joy we once shared.

Thank you for standing by us with your support and compassion.”

Akshay Kharodia married Divya Punetha in June 2021, and after almost two years, the duo welcomed a baby girl, Ruhi, in April 2023.