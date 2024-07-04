Pankaj Bhatia Voices Frustration Over Unpaid Dues, Lauds Rajan Shahi, And Ekta Kapoor

After Krishna Mukherjee openly accused the producer Kundan Singh of Shubh Shagun for not paying her dues. Several other stars, like Meera Deosthale and Shaan Mirsha, opened up about the matter. Now Yeh Hai Mohabbatein fame Pankaj Tripathi voices his frustration for unpaid dues. In his Instagram video, the actor accused a TV show for not giving him his payment for the past year. Though the actor didn’t mention the show’s name, it is highly possible he is talking about Colors TV show Saavi Ki Savaari, which started on 22 August 2022 and went off-air on 15 September 2023.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Pankaj shared a video on his Instagram handle. In the video she says, “Earlier there used to be a rule that whenever a show would go off air, the channel would make sure that the makers have cleared the payment. Once the show goes off air, the actors receive payments after three months. So this kind of a rule was there. For the better security of actors.”

Pankaj further added, “For the past six years, I worked in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein from 2013 to 2019 with a safe production house, Balaji. So I never worried about my money. Because I felt the producer I’m working with means Balaji Telefilms, the others are also as good as they are. Because until now I have always worked with good producers by the grace of God like Ekta Kapoor, Rajan Shahi. And currently I’m working with Laxmi Saraswati Durga and they cannot go wrong on these things.”

Pankaj revealed, “I never worked with people where my money got stuck. After COVID, the show I joined, you all already know which show I’m talking about. So they ran into some crises because they made a film that did not do well, and the people were not bad; people were good.”

Pankaj Bhatia talked about his condition and said, “The show shut down, and it’s almost been a year now that I have not been paid. I have been working without payment since 1 year now. I have pursued them a lot these past six months so they sent me some Rs 50,000 or so. The apartment I stay in, its maintenance is itself Rs 35,000 for one month. I have been taking loans from my relatives and friends to survive. My message is to all the channels out there, please look into these issues that actors are facing related to payment.”

Lastly Bhatia told, “I am not in a stable mind, I have a family too. I have been compromising a lot. It’s not just me, almost 50-60 people from the show’s team are yet to receive their dues. What if some takes a drastic step and dies by suicide? Isn’t it your responsibility then? I am asking this to all the producers, channel heads and audiences. Please give me a solution to this.”