Parents are like God on Earth: Nitin Goswami

Nitin Goswami, who is currently seen in Dangal TV’s Deewani, says he doesn’t understand why kids choose to stay away from their parents, even if they are in the city. Speaking on the occasion of National Parents Day, which is observed on July 28, he said, “Nowadays, kids want their own space quickly and prefer not to live with their parents. Many of my friends visit their parents, but they don’t stay together. I’ve never understood this.”

“Parents take care of us our entire lives, and when it’s our turn, we seek our own space. This doesn’t seem right. When we needed them, they were always there for us. Now that they need us, we should be there for them. No matter how busy you get, being with your parents is more than just a duty—it’s a fundamental truth of life. You should be with them and care for them. Parents need more than love; they need communication, care, and compassion,” he added.

He further pointed out that many children move away to pursue their dreams and don’t communicate enough with their parents. “I’m away from my parents too, but I make sure to talk to them every day, sometimes even two or three times a day via video calls. I’ve seen people who don’t even pick up their parents’ calls. It’s shocking. Taking care of your parents is your responsibility. They need love, and you can give them that. Even if you can’t provide material things, you can give them love, respect, and care,” he said.

Nitin also stressed that modern parents often try to become friends with their children to bridge the generation gap. He said, “My father, who used to be very strict, is now my best friend. I can share anything with him now, which wasn’t possible before. This change is important. Parents take care of us selflessly, and when it’s our turn, we should care for them without selfish motives. It’s about humanity, care, duty, and love.”

What advice do you give to the younger generations? “My advice to the younger generation is to respect and spend time with your parents. Speak to them with love and respect, give them your time, and do as much as you can for them. They rely on you, and you rely on them. Remember, your parents are like God on Earth. Take care of them just like they have taken care of you,” Nitin ended.