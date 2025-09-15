Playing Samrat in Dhaakad Beera is the perfect example I can set for my kids: Gaurav S Bajaj

Gaurav S Bajaj will soon be back on the television screens with a unique role yet again, this time to showcase the emotions of a brother in Colors TV and Inspire Films’ show Dhaakad Beera. Gaurav, who was recently seen in a special appearance role in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain – Naya Season, is happy and grateful to have bagged the role of Samrat in Dhaakad Beera.

Our readers would know that we at IWMBuzz.com had reported exclusively about Gaurav playing Samrat post the 15-year leap in the show. You can check the story here.

Exclusive: Gaurav S Bajaj to play the lead in Dhaakad Beera post the leap?

Gaurav replied to our query and talked to us about his preparation for the role and his excitement about being a part of Dhaakad Beera.

Gaurav says, “The story of Dhaakad Beera is unique. Playing a lover, husband, father is one thing, and playing a brother, who showers his love on his sister, is something very different. This is the perfect example that I can set for my kids (has a son and daughter) about love between siblings. I see them growing, and to see their emotions as a father is great. Now I get the opportunity to play a brother who can do anything for his sister.”

Gaurav says that working with Yash and Mamta Patnaik was on his bucket list. “This is my first show with them. We had tried earlier on many occasions to associate, but that did not materialise. Now, when I associate with them after a long time, I feel that the association will be big. I have always looked forward to their content.”

Gaurav is all praise for child actor Divyam Shukla for enacting the role of Samrat so beautifully. “He was brilliant in the role. I saw a few episodes and was taken aback by his performance. Now, as I step into the character, I will want to give full justice to his portrayal, as I add my own creation to the role. I have planned a lot of things when it comes to taking the character and story forward.”

Recalling his recent special appearance in Ekta Kapoor’s Bade Achhe Lagte Hain – Naya Season, Gaurav avers, “It was always a special appearance, and was mentioned to me. I wanted to be a part of the big company and the franchise.”

All the best, Gaurav for Dhaakad Beera!!