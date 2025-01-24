Prahlad Kakar Has Joined Kaans Production And Entertainment Studio, Led By Kaushik Izardar, As A Creative Producer

Kaans Production and Entertainment Studio is actively involved in creating web series and films in both Hindi and South languages. Kakar will be instrumental in creating original content for OTT video platforms, following the success of couple of Web series and films produced before by the production house.

Their recent web series, “Griha Laxmi“, has been well-received and received a 9/10 rating on IMDB which is just being released on Epicon on 16th January 2025.

Prahlad is known for his creative anecdotes and innovative storytelling. His vast experience and unique approach to ideas bring great value to Kaans production and entertainment studio, as they explore various formats of storytelling long, short and micro format of storytelling.

In a statement about his new role, Prahlad praised Kaushik‘s dedication to projects like “Griha Laxmi” and his willingness to take on unconventional paths. He also acknowledged his unwavering support in maintaining high production values despite challenges.