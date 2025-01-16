Griha Laxmi Review: Bold, Emotional and Thought-Provoking

Griha Laxmi, now streaming on EPIC ON (KAANS production), dares to ask one powerful question: how far would you go to protect your family?

Set against the backdrop of Betalgadh, a fictional Indian drug hub, the series constitutes an inflicting narrative of survival, morality, and the choices that blur the lines between right and wrong.

The story introduces us to Lakshmi (Hina Khan), a woman whose life is defined by relentless hardship. A chance discovery of abandoned marijuana thrusts her into a world she never imagined—one of drugs, deceit, and danger. Lakshmi’s transformation from a struggling housewife to a key player in the drug trade is both riveting and heartbreaking, made all the more compelling by Khan’s powerhouse performance. She portrays Lakshmi not as a hero or a villain but as a human being caught in an unforgiving storm, and her layered portrayal carries the series.

However, Griha Lakxmi refuses to romanticise its central theme. That’s where you find the series setting as an example.

The show doesn’t glorify the drug trade or justify Lakshmi’s choices; instead, it presents them as a reflection of a flawed, unequal society. It is this moral complexity that elevates the narrative beyond a conventional crime drama.

While Griha Laxmi thrives on its tension and performances, it isn’t without its flaws. Some narrative threads, particularly those involving Kareem Kazi’s introduction and the rapid escalation of conflicts in the later episodes, feel slightly rushed. A few subplots could have benefitted from more breathing room, but these are minor blemishes on an otherwise well-constructed narrative

The ensemble cast is another fascinating showcase.

Dibyendu Bhattacharya is electrifying as Vikram Kandpal, a menacing drug lord hunting for his stolen stash. Chunky Panday surprises as Kareem Kazi, whose cold-blooded presence looms large even in his limited screen time. Rahul Dev lends gravitas to the role of IPS Balram Tokas, a law enforcement officer caught between duty and the chaos of Betalgadh’s drug underworld. Each actor brings depth to their character, making the world of Griha Laxmi feel lived-in and authentic.

Rumaan Kidwai’s direction deserves special mention. He masterfully balances the show’s gritty realism with moments of raw emotional intensity. The cinematography captures Betalgadh’s contrasting realities—the suffocating narrow lanes of its drug trade and the quiet desperation of its residents. Every frame contributes to the show’s immersive storytelling, making you feel the weight of Lakshmi’s dilemma.

With its nuanced characters and tenacious narrative, Griha Laxmi is a standout crime thriller. Bold, emotional, and thought-provoking, it’s a story that lingers long after the credits roll

But, the series sustains suspense and emotional engagement across its seven episodes. The stakes are raised continually, leading to a climax that is as shocking as it is inevitable. But even in high-stakes moments, Griha Laxmi never loses sight of its humanity.

Watch Griha Laxmi on EPIC ON. It is produced by KAANS Production and Entertainment Studio helmed by Kaushik Izardar.

IWMBuzz rates it 4 stars.