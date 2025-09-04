Pranali Rathod Holds Onto Hope Amid ‘Kumkum Bhagya’ Exit: “Be Good to Us”

Pranali Rathod is currently winning hearts with her appearance as Prarthana in the Zee TV one of the longest-running shows, Kumkum Bhagya. The actress recently shared a heartfelt, hopeful post on her Instagram story amidst the swirling news of the show ending soon. After a 11 successful years of winning viewers hearts, the Ekta Kapoor’s show is set to end in September.

Fans are already wishing the show wouldn’t end, and it seems Pranali is also in the army, as she posted a cryptic note, hoping for better days ahead. In her message, she wrote, “Sep, Oct, Nov, and Dec, be good to us.” Her note reflects positivity and resilience during the tough time.

Playing Prarthana in Kumkum Bhagya, Pranali has won hearts. Her impactful performance on screen and her chemistry with Namik Paul have got fans hooked. Fans are hoping the show won’t end after seeing the chemistry between Prarthana (Pranali Rathod) and Shivansh (Namik Paul).

However, Kumkum Bhagya, produced by Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms, is set to go off-air on September 14. Earlier, the show was scheduled to end on September 7. However, due to the new show, Ganga Mai Ki Betiyan, lacking the required number of episodes to launch, it ledKumkum Bhagya was extended by one week. Ganga Mai Ki Betiyan will replace Kumkum Bhagya at 9:00 PM time slot.