Pratiksha Rai Quits Zee TV’s Vasudha, Here’s The Reason Behind

Actress Pratiksha Rai, who played Karishma in Zee TV’s popular show Vasudha, produced by Arvind Babbal Productions, left fans in shock when she posted a video on social media announcing her exit from the show. In the video, the actress revealed that she wrapped up the shoot yesterday, i.e., on October 12, and that she was shooting alone. Not just that, she also mentioned that she will be making a vlog about this, and that vlog will be available to watch after the telecast airs on TV. However, she left fans curious, saying she will introduce someone who will take her place in the show’s storyline, hinting at a new entry.

We at IWMBuzz broke the news a few hours ago of a bigger negative character entering the show Vasudha, which is likely the reason behind Pratiksha’s exit. The character’s entry will bring freshness, breaking the usual pattern in which Karishma would conspire, eventually get caught, and be jailed.

If you have missed reading the exclusive news about Puneet Sachdeva and Ajay Chaudhary being in contention to play the negative lead, check out the article below.

Exclusive: A major villain to enter Zee TV’s Vasudha – Puneet Sachdeva and Ajay Chaudhary in contention for the role

As a new villain is all set to enter the show, two actors, Puneet Sachdeva and Ajay Chaudhary, are in contention to play the negative lead. Among them, Puneet is more likely to bag the mighty role in Vasudha.

Zee TV show Vasudha, produced by Arvind Babbal Productions, continues to win hearts with its major ups and downs. With the latest update, the show is set to introduce more drama with the arrival of a new negative character. However, fans are upset with Pratiksha’s exit after watching her for months.