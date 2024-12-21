Reports: Adrija Roy Replaces Alisha Parveen Overnight In Anupamaa

Television’s popular show Anupamaa recently replaced almost all the characters in the show, which made headlines on the internet. After the big leap, new leads, Alisha Parveen and Shivam Khajuria were introduced. Fans started to love their chemistry, and as their love story begins, the lead actress, Alisha Parveen, gets replaced overnight by Adrija Roy. This has not only shocked the audience but also the actress who expressed her feelings on her social media.

In her Instagram story, Alisha Parveen clarified that she didn’t quit the show but was replaced overnight. The actress is shocked by the sudden decision and has no idea why this decision was made, but she loved playing her character Rahi/Adhya and will miss the show. She wrote, “Hello everyone, I didn’t quit the show #Aupama but I don’t know the reason exactly why this happened, everything was good but I don’t know why this suddenly happened, it was shocking for me too, but thankyou so much for loving Raahi/Aadhya, i am so greatful to being a part of this show, I worked so hard for the character but I don’t know what just happened, just thankyou everyone who loved me! I will miss this show from depth of my heart!”

Adrija Roy will play the new lead opposite Shivam Khajuria. The actress was last seen in the top show Kundali Bhagya, which ended on 6 December. She was cast alongside Paras Kalnawat, who was also part of Anupamaa earlier.