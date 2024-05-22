Reports: Pandya Store Fame Surabhi Das Bags Role In Nitesh Tiwari’s Film Ramayana Featuring Ranbir Kapoor And Sai Pallavi

Pandya Store actress Surabhi Das left the show recently, looking for greener pastures. She played the role of Isha, the daughter of the Makwana family who was married to Yash Pandya aka Chiku. Now the news in media has excited us, as it seems like Surabhi has got what she aspired for!! She will be seen making her big-screen debut with a biggie. Reports in the media state that Surabhi Das has bagged a promising role in Nitesh Tiwari’s epic film, Ramayan, which has made it to the headlines.

As we know, Ramayana is slated to have a huge cast, with Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi leading the ensemble of actors. News reports suggest that the Nitesh Tiwari film will have the likes of the big stars KGF fame Yash, Lara Dutta, Sunny Deol, and Ravi Dubey playing vital roles.

News about the film being on the floor has hit the media. There is excitement among fans to see what the final cast of the film looks like. As for the film, it will delve into the lives of Lord Rama and Goddess Sita, exploring their life journey, the trials and tribulations, success and love. Ramayana the Epic, is scheduled for a 2025 release.

Here’s wishing Surabhi all the very best for the film. As we know, Surabhi has enthralled audiences in Colors’ Nima Denzongpa before taking up the Star Plus show Pandya Store.