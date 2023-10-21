Exclusive: Nima Denzongpa fame Surabhi Das to enter Pandya Store as parallel lead

Actress Surabhi Das who was seen in the lead role of Nima in Colors’ Nima Denzongpa, has bagged her next plump role. She will be seen joining the cast of Star Plus’ popular show Pandya Store. Produced by Sphere Origin, the show recently took a generation leap. It has Rohit Chandel and Priyanshi Yadav playing the leads.

The show also has Ankur Nayyar, Shabaaz Abdullah Badi, Abhishek Sharma, Piyali Munshi, Ananya Khare, Deepika Upadhyay playing central roles.

We now hear of Surabhi Das entering the show in a vital role.

As per a reliable source, “Surabhi will play the sister of the Makwana brothers. She will be the youngest of them all.”

This entry we hear, will spice up the proceedings in the house. She will be the parallel lead on the show. We hear that she will have a love tale with Chiku, the brother of Natasha, played by Sahil Uppal.

We buzzed Surabhi but did not get through to her.

We reached out to the channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

As we know, Pandya Store has gone through a generation leap. With the audience bidding adieu to its earlier cast, that included Kinshuk Mahajan, Shiny Doshi, Akshay Kharodia, Kanwar Dhillon, Alice Kaushik, Simran Budharup, Mohit Parmar, Maira Dharti Sharma, the new cast has entered. Priyanshi Yadav and Rohit Chandel play the leads.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.