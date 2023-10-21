Television | News

Exclusive: Nima Denzongpa fame Surabhi Das to enter Pandya Store as parallel lead

Surabhi Das, known for her portrayal in Colors' Nima Denzongpa will enter the Star Plus show Pandya Store. Read this exclusive newsbreak here at IWMBuzz.com.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
21 Oct,2023 22:37:19
Actress Surabhi Das who was seen in the lead role of Nima in Colors’ Nima Denzongpa, has bagged her next plump role. She will be seen joining the cast of Star Plus’ popular show Pandya Store. Produced by Sphere Origin, the show recently took a generation leap. It has Rohit Chandel and Priyanshi Yadav playing the leads.

The show also has Ankur Nayyar, Shabaaz Abdullah Badi, Abhishek Sharma, Piyali Munshi, Ananya Khare, Deepika Upadhyay playing central roles.

We now hear of Surabhi Das entering the show in a vital role.

As per a reliable source, “Surabhi will play the sister of the Makwana brothers. She will be the youngest of them all.”

This entry we hear, will spice up the proceedings in the house. She will be the parallel lead on the show. We hear that she will have a love tale with Chiku, the brother of Natasha, played by Sahil Uppal.

We buzzed Surabhi but did not get through to her.

We reached out to the channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

As we know, Pandya Store has gone through a generation leap. With the audience bidding adieu to its earlier cast, that included Kinshuk Mahajan, Shiny Doshi, Akshay Kharodia, Kanwar Dhillon, Alice Kaushik, Simran Budharup, Mohit Parmar, Maira Dharti Sharma, the new cast has entered. Priyanshi Yadav and Rohit Chandel play the leads.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.

Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

