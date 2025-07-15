Rest In Peace: Dheeraj Kumar passes away at 79, succumbing to pneumonia

Actor-Producer Dheeraj Kumar passed away at the age of 79, after succumbing to pneumonia. The veteran was admitted to Mumbai’s Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital with a complaint of severe breathing issues. He was soon put on ventilator support in the ICU. His sudden death has left the industry mourning. His family has urged the media to respect privacy and keep the late actor in their prayers.

Dheeraj Kumar began his journey in the show business back in 1965. His contribution to the craft of cinema and television remains irreplaceable. He gained popularity with his creative portfolio in Punjabi films between 1970 and 1984. Following this, he went on to launch his own production house, ‘Creative Eye’ that got popular for propelling spiritual shows and focusing more on mythological dramas. One of the most popular and most loved shows remains ‘Om Namah Shivay.’ Apart from that, he has also acted in some of the biggest Hindi ventures.

Our hearts go out to Dheeraj Kumar and his family. Losing a loved one always gives you the most challenging times to battle with. We offer our deep condolences to the family and wish peace to the departed soul.