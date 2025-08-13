Rest In Peace: Veteran Bengali Actress Basanti Chatterjee Passes Away At 88

Veteran Bengali actress Basanti Chatterjee passed away in her home in Kolkata on August 12. She was 88 years old and had long been battling cancer. She had been receiving treatment in the ICU, but the doctors eventually advised that she be taken home for further care.

Basanti Chatterjee ears prominence in the Bengali film industry and sustains fame in the attached industry. She was a grand artist with Uttam Kumar, Prosenjit Chatterjee, Rituparna Sengupta in front of and behind herself in more than a hundred films. Her major works include Manjari Opera, Thagini, Aali, Varaan, Durga Durgeswari, and Bhutu.

Gita LLB was her last television role during which her health worsened considerably.

Several colleagues exclaimed sorrow on her death, remembering the physical challenges she faced the last few days of her life. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee voiced sorrow over the loss, calling it a significant blow to the artistic and entertainment community. She extended her heartfelt condolences to Basanti Chatterjee’s family, friends, and admirers.

While Basanti struggled to improve upon her health, she still wished to act once she had the strength to do so. She had conversed about the matter, remarking that she was feeling some improvement but was still weak and had difficulty moving about in her house. The death of Basanti Chatterjee has brought the present era to an end and carved for himself an important place in the memory of Bengali cinema and television.