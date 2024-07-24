Riaz Laskar Returns to Tollywood with Ayanna Chatterjee in New Serial

Riaz Laskar, known for his role as Kunal Singh Roy in the serial Gaatchora, is returning to Tollywood after a long break. He will be seen opposite Ayanna Chatterjee, who has gained recognition for her roles in serials like Kamala O Sreeman Prithwiraj. This marks the first time the two actors will be paired on screen.

The new serial, Bou Churi, will air on the Aakash Aath channel. It is based on Prabhat Kumar Mukhopadhyay’s story. Riaz will play the role of an orphan boy, while Ananya will portray the role of Manda, his wife. Actress Tanisha Tiwari will also play an important role in the serial.

Riaz has been away from the small screen for a year and a half and has been busy vlogging during his break. His vlogging career has also opened up opportunities for him to act in movies. On the other hand, Ayanna has been active on both the small and big screens, with notable roles in serials like Karunamayi Rani Rasmani and Boddhisatwer Bodhbuddhi, as well as movies like Mini with Mimi Chakraborty.

The serial’s storyline and title are yet to be revealed, but the anticipation for the promo release, expected this month, is palpable. This sneak peek will give audiences a tantalizing glimpse into the story and characters, building up the excitement for the serial’s release.

Riaz and Ayanna’s pairing is being touted as an “ageless pair,” and their chemistry on screen is expected to be a highlight of the serial. With their combined talent and experience, the serial is expected to be a hit among audiences.

The serial production team is working tirelessly to ensure that the show is of the highest quality, with attention to detail in every aspect of the production. The team is not just excited, but also confident that this new story will resonate with viewers and make a significant impact.

In addition to Riaz and Ayanna, the serial will feature a talented ensemble cast, including seasoned actors and newcomers. The team is eager to showcase their talents and bring this engaging story to life.

With its unique storyline, talented cast, and high production values, this new serial is not just another show. It’s a captivating narrative that is sure to leave a lasting impression on audiences, setting a new standard in the world of Tollywood entertainment.