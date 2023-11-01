Television | News

#RIP: 8 months pregnant Malayalam actress Dr. Priya dies of cardiac arrest

Dr. Priya who was also a medical professional by trade, passed away on Wednesday after suffering a cardiac arrest. What makes this tragedy all the more poignant is the fact that she was eight months pregnant at the time of her passing, leaving her family and fans in shock and disbelief.

Author: Manisha Suthar
01 Nov,2023 17:17:40
#RIP: 8 months pregnant Malayalam actress Dr. Priya dies of cardiac arrest 866115

The Malayalam television industry is mourning the untimely demise of one of its beloved actresses, Dr. Priya. The talented actor, who was also a medical professional by trade, passed away on Wednesday after suffering a cardiac arrest, as per reports in Hindustan Times. What makes this tragedy all the more poignant is the fact that she was eight months pregnant at the time of her passing, leaving her family and fans in shock and disbelief.

The news of Dr. Priya’s sudden departure was shared by actor Kishor Satya on Instagram, who expressed his sorrow and disbelief at the unexpected loss. Kishor also added, “The mother who is crying unable to accept the death of her only daughter. The pain of husband Nanna as a loving partner with Priya without going anywhere for 6 months. Last night while going to the hospital, the sight of sadness rained in my mind.”

Priya, who was popular for her role in the Malayalam television series “Karuthamuthu,” had taken a break from acting after her marriage. She was not only an accomplished actor but also a dedicated doctor who was pursuing her MD and working at PRS Hospital in Thiruvananthapuram. One of the most heart-wrenching aspects of this tragedy is the life that was lost too soon. Dr. Priya was on the brink of welcoming a new life into this world. Her baby, who was delivered prematurely due to unfortunate circumstances, is currently in the intensive care unit (ICU), fighting for its chance at life.

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

Comment Box

Related Post

Chinese version of Drishyam is a blockbuster
Chinese version of Drishyam is a blockbuster

Latest Stories

Shilpa Shetty Is Modern Bride In Fuchsia Pink Lehenga, Slays On Ramp Walk 866053
Shilpa Shetty Is Modern Bride In Fuchsia Pink Lehenga, Slays On Ramp Walk
Priyanka Chopra- Shraddha Arya: Romantic Mehendi Designs For Karwa Chauth 2023 866030
Priyanka Chopra- Shraddha Arya: Romantic Mehendi Designs For Karwa Chauth 2023
Karanvir Bohra aka Viraj Dobriyal from Star Bharat's 'Saubhagyavati Bhava: Niyam aur Shartien Laagu' Opens Up About Balancing Fatherhood and Acting 866173
Karanvir Bohra aka Viraj Dobriyal from Star Bharat’s ‘Saubhagyavati Bhava: Niyam aur Shartien Laagu’ Opens Up About Balancing Fatherhood and Acting
Exclusive: Kumar Vaibhav in Netflix series Vakalatnama 866165
Exclusive: Kumar Vaibhav in Netflix series Vakalatnama
Exclusive: Jay Zaveri to join Karan Wahi and Jennifer Winget in Sobo Films' Sony LIV series 866133
Exclusive: Jay Zaveri to join Karan Wahi and Jennifer Winget in Sobo Films’ Sony LIV series
Bigg Boss 17 Fame Ankita Lokhande Exhibits Her Traditional Dressup Style In Saree In A Reel On Karwa Chauth 866132
Bigg Boss 17 Fame Ankita Lokhande Exhibits Her Traditional Dressup Style In Saree In A Reel On Karwa Chauth
Read Latest News