RIP: 8 months pregnant Malayalam actress Dr. Priya dies of cardiac arrest

The Malayalam television industry is mourning the untimely demise of one of its beloved actresses, Dr. Priya. The talented actor, who was also a medical professional by trade, passed away on Wednesday after suffering a cardiac arrest, as per reports in Hindustan Times. What makes this tragedy all the more poignant is the fact that she was eight months pregnant at the time of her passing, leaving her family and fans in shock and disbelief.

The news of Dr. Priya’s sudden departure was shared by actor Kishor Satya on Instagram, who expressed his sorrow and disbelief at the unexpected loss. Kishor also added, “The mother who is crying unable to accept the death of her only daughter. The pain of husband Nanna as a loving partner with Priya without going anywhere for 6 months. Last night while going to the hospital, the sight of sadness rained in my mind.”

Priya, who was popular for her role in the Malayalam television series “Karuthamuthu,” had taken a break from acting after her marriage. She was not only an accomplished actor but also a dedicated doctor who was pursuing her MD and working at PRS Hospital in Thiruvananthapuram. One of the most heart-wrenching aspects of this tragedy is the life that was lost too soon. Dr. Priya was on the brink of welcoming a new life into this world. Her baby, who was delivered prematurely due to unfortunate circumstances, is currently in the intensive care unit (ICU), fighting for its chance at life.