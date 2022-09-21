A really sad and heartbreaking news is coming in ladies and gentlemen.

Comedian Raju Srivastava has been hospitalized at AIIMS Delhi for quite a long time. He had been suffering for quite a long time and was hospitalized for the first time on August 10th after suffering from chest pain. He was put on ventilator support and had been fighting bravely until now.

However, reports in The Quint reveal that he passed away on Wednesday. He was 58 when he breathed his last.

Our sincere condolences to the entire family of the lost soul and may the departed soul rest in peace. For updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com