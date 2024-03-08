#RIP: Television actresses Dolly Sohi and sister Amandeep pass away

Beloved television actress Dolly Sohi, known for her roles in popular shows like Jhanak and Parineetii, has passed away. The news comes just hours after the heartbreaking demise of her sister, Amandeep Sohi, who was also a talented actress recognized for her role in Badtameez Dil. The Sohi family confirmed the tragic news to Times of India, expressing profound shock and grief over the sudden loss. Dolly, who had been battling cervical cancer, succumbed to the illness on Friday, March 8, followed closely by her sister Amandeep, who lost her battle with jaundice.

In a statement to the media, the family expressed their profound sorrow, saying, “Our beloved Dolly has left for her heavenly abode today early morning. We are in a state of shock with the loss. The final rites shall be conducted today afternoon.” Amandeep’s passing on Thursday, March 7, sent shockwaves through the industry and among fans. Manu Sohi revealed to multiple publications that Amandeep had been battling jaundice, which ultimately led to her untimely demise. “Yes, it is true Amandeep is no more. Her body gave up. She had jaundice, but we are not in a state to ask the doctors details,” he shared with ETimes.

The tragedy deepens with the revelation that Dolly, although not critical, was undergoing treatment and was advised rest in the hospital. Her diagnosis with cervical cancer in 2023 had been a challenging ordeal for the family. The loss of Dolly and Amandeep has left a void in the hearts of their family, friends, and fans.