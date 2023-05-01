RIP: Telugu choreographer Chaitanya dies by suicide, deets inside

Telugu choreographer Chaitanya is unfortunately no more

A really sad and heartbreaking news is coming in from the Telugu regional entertainment industry.

A really sad and heartbreaking update is coming in ladies and gentlemen. As per the latest media reports in News18, Telugu choreographer Chaitanya is unfortunately no more. He reportedly passed away by suicide. Reports suggest that he apparently couldn’t pay off his loans and decided to hang himself in Nellore, Andra Pradesh. He was earlier seen in the popular Telugu dance show Dhee. In a social media video, he reportedly said before his death the following,

“My mom, dad, and sister took good care of me without letting me face any problems. My sincere apologies to all my friends. I bothered many people, and my apologies to all. I lost my goodness regarding money matters. Not just taking loans, but one should have the capacity to repay them. But I couldn’t do it. Currently, I am in Nellore, and this is my last day. I cannot bear the problems associated with my loans.”

Our sincere condolences to the entire family of the lost soul and may the departed soul rest in peace.