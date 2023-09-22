A huge double patty Grilled Chicken Burger will be my cheat food: Sahaj Singh Chahal

Actor and Choreographer Sahaj Singh Chahal is popularly known for choreographing hits like Naah Goriye, She Move It Like, Nikle Currant, Coka, Dance Like among others. He previously appeared as an actor in Vishal R Bhardwaj’s short film ‘Fursat’ and in the song ‘Bahek Jaane Do’ with Srishty Rode. He is presently seen in the now-streaming web series on Amazon miniTV, Campus Beats.

In a candid chat with IWMBuzz.com, Sahaj reveals his foodie attributes and the kind of delicacies that he loves eating.

What is your favourite cheat food?

It’s too tough to decide on a cheat meal when you’re indulging in them just once in a while. It depends on the mood of that day, but my go-to cheat could be a huge double patty Grilled Chicken Burger.

What would your last meal on Earth be?

My last meal on earth would be Palak Paneer made only by my mother with Roti/Laccha Parantha swaad anusar 😉

Do you cook at home? What do you make?

I don’t cook. I can only make coffee for myself. I need that to live.

Veg or Non Veg?

Non veg.

Baked or fried?

Baked to sustain. Fried to cheat 😈

Soup or salad?

Soup

One vegetable that you hate the most?

Karela

The weirdest dish you have tasted:

Mussels. I tried it when I was in Istanbul. Couldn’t decipher what it actually tasted like.

Celebrity you would love to cook for?

I don’t know how to cook. But give me a meal with SRK, and I’ll learn anything to have a meal with him.

Midnight snack?

Chicken Seekh, enveloped in a Pao. Or just a Kitkat, or maybe Frozen Yogurt.

The dish that your family loves when you make:

My family is encouraging. They have probably only had eggs cooked by me, and they found them great (smiles)