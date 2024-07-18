Rohan Bhattacharjee’s Emotional Farewell as “Tumi Ashe Pashe Thakle” Mega Serial Comes to an End

Rohan Bhattacharjee, the lead actor of the popular mega serial “Tumi Ashe Pashe Thakle,” has confirmed that the show will end its run on July 31. The serial, which started strong in the prime time slot, gradually fell in the TRP list and was eventually moved to the 5:30 p.m. slot. Despite efforts to revive it, the show will come to a close after a nine-month journey.

Rohan, who played Dev, expressed his emotions about the serial’s end, saying, “Everything has an end, a time. That’s how it ends. I will do something new again.” He cherished the friendships he made during the serial, particularly with his co-star Angana, with whom he started on a rocky note but eventually became close.

The serial’s last episode will air on July 31, and Rohan will move on to new projects, including a web series directed by Sayantan Mukherjee and a film in August. These new ventures promise to bring fresh and exciting roles for Rohan. Nabanita Das, who played an important role in the serial, will also bid farewell to the show. Jalsa’s new mega “Tetulpata,” starring Gaurab Chatterjee, will likely take the slot.

Fans appreciated Rohan and Rooqma’s on-screen chemistry, but the serial’s abrupt end has left them disappointed. The show’s closure was sudden, with rumors suggesting that the channel decided to pull the plug due to low TRPs. We understand the disappointment this news may bring to the fans.

Rohan will start shooting for Hoichoi’s new web series, directed by Sayantan Mukherjee, at the end of this month. He will also work on a new film in August, but details about the project are yet to be revealed, leaving fans curious and eager for more updates.