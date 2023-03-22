Senior actress Roma Bali who is presently seen in Disney+ Hotstar series Dear Ishq, will soon join the cast of Zee TV’s long-running show, Kundali Bhagya. Produced by Balaji Telefilms, the show has taken a generation leap recently. Actors Paras Kalnawat, Baseer Ali and Sana Sayyad have joined the cast as the new leads.

While Shraddha Arya continues to play the role of Preeta, Shakti Anand has replaced Shakti Arora as Karan Luthra post the generation leap.

Now we hear of Roma Bali joining the cast soon.

As per a reliable source, “Roma who was seen in Faltu recently on TV, will play mother to the new female lead, Sana.”

