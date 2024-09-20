Rupali Ganguly’s Hard Work Is Paying Off On The Set Of Anupamaa; Find Out Here

Rupali Ganguly’s passion for work is very much visible on the set of the popular Star Plus and Rajan Shahi show Anupamaa. Rupali who plays the titular role of Anupamaa in the show, has been a workaholic, giving her best to the character and the show in every possible situation. It is only hard work that has given Rupali the recognition that she is getting today. The show which is mostly authored by the principal character of Anupamaa, requires Rupali to be constantly available for most of the scenes, all through the shoot mode. This gives her an extended shoot schedule, which she happily accepts. Her recent post on her shooting all through the night and being on the set, available the very next day, has been well-accepted by her fans.

Rupali radiates positive vibes and with her being around, none in the set loses track of energy and the needed push. Rupali posts recent pictures taken on the set, where she is at her amazing best, looking as graceful as possible. She put up pictures of herself, with the timeline suggesting the time of 3.08 am where Rupali states that they are still shooting, and they have the next call time of 9 am the next day. She later puts up a picture during her pack up, which happens at 4.58 am. This means that the cast will get only a few hours to doze off and rest their heels, before coming back on the set to face the new day’s shoot challenges. And do not miss the radiant smile running on Rupali’s face, as she mentions this.

You can check the pictures here.

Courtesy: Instagram

Do you like this positive vibe that Rupali spreads on the sets of Anupamaa? Three cheers to the hard-working actress that we have here!!