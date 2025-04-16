Rupali Ganguly’s Step Daughter Esha Verma Cries Bitterly, Opens Up On Her Emotional Turmoil

Anupamaa actress Rupali Ganguly‘s personal matters became a hot topic a few months ago after her stepdaughter Esha Verma accused her of breaking her family. Following that, the actress filed a fifty crore defamation case against her stepdaughter, further making the situation critical. Now, Esha broke down and cried bitterly in the recent video shared on her social media, talking about the heart-wrenching public scrutiny she has been facing for the last five months for speaking out against Rupali.

On Wednesday, 16 April, Esha shared a video in the story crying bitterly, where she was seen expressing her pain and revealing the consequences she had been facing for spilling the truth. She said, ” How hard and traumatizing something you go through publicly accepts someone. Someday you can be okay and some days you are a complete wreck. You get scrutinized for wanting to speak up and you also get questioned, Where the fu*k did you go? When you have your own family, whibwants to destroy you for just trying to live her life? I’m sorry I really don’t want to do this but I tried to be happy, but we don’t talk about these things.”

In addition, Esha thanked those who have been a great support to her and wrote, “Thank you to everyone who’s stood by me, listened, and rooted for me through all of this. I’m working on moving forward-but this was my fight, and it was my right to speak on it. I was a “nepo baby” kept in the shadows. I grew up with silence, confusion, and pain that wasn’t mine to carry. When the truth came out-unexpectedly and loudly-I was the one blamed. I was scared. I was unprotected. And instead of being supported, I was shamed. But after months of harassment, I’m standing my ground. Everything I’ve shared has been intentional. It’s never been for attention-only to reclaim my story and begin again.”

On her Instagram stories, Esha revealed the hate and negativity she has been receiving for just trying to live her life. However, she emphasized that she is expecting backlash no matter what, whether she is happy or sad. Also, she highlighted the toxic nature of social media and hopes that no one gets to suffer what she is going through.

In a post, Esha mentioned all the things she has been dealing with over the last five months.

Esha Verma is the daughter of Ashwin Verma and Sapna Verma, who got married in 1997 and parted ways in 2008 after almost ten years. However, Rupali tied the knot with Ashwin in 2013, and they have a son named Rudransh. Earlier, Esha Verma accused Rupali Ganguly of breaking her family, after which the actress filed a 50 crore defamation case against her stepdaughter. Since then, Rupali and Esha have attacked each other indirectly via social media.