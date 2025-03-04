Sana Raees Khan buys a swanky new luxury car; check out

Sana Raees Khan, who gained recognition through Bigg Boss, has added another high-end vehicle to her collection. The latest addition is a white Range Rover SUV, joining the other luxury cars she already owns.

In recently shared visuals, Sana is seen receiving the vehicle at the showroom. She arrives in a stylish ensemble, complementing the occasion. The handover ceremony is set up with decorative elements, including colorful balloons, making the event more special. She is seen posing with the car, clearly enjoying the moment.

Taking to social media, Sana expressed gratitude for achieving this milestone. She shared a post, highlighting her appreciation for hard work and dedication. The caption reflected her excitement and pride in the purchase. The vehicle, designed with a white body and black roof, stands out as a striking model in the premium segment.

Sana’s love for automobiles is well-known, with her collection already featuring multiple high-end models. This latest acquisition further showcases her passion for luxury cars. She continues to invest in vehicles that match her style and preferences.

Beyond her interest in automobiles, Sana has made a mark in the entertainment industry. Her time on Bigg Boss helped her gain a loyal following. Known for expressing her views confidently, she built a strong presence on the show. Her growing popularity has led to various opportunities, making her a well-recognized figure.

With this latest purchase, Sana once again demonstrates her enthusiasm for cars and her commitment to achieving personal goals. Her journey continues to inspire many who follow her work and lifestyle. More recently, she was handling the high-profile case of Rupali Ganguly v/s her step-daughter.