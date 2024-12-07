My choice to take ownership of Mumbai Marines in the Big Cricket League stems from my love for the game of cricket: Sana Raees Khan

Sana Raees Khan, a renowned and highly respected lawyer, has taken a significant leap into the world of sports by becoming the owner of the Mumbai Marines in the highly anticipated Big Cricket League 2024. She describes the experience as exhilarating, reflecting her deep-seated passion for cricket. This new venture is not just a personal achievement for her; it has ignited a vision that extends beyond herself to embrace all cricket enthusiasts across the country. Khan expressed her enthusiasm about using this platform to foster a greater love for the game and create opportunities for fans to engage with the sport they cherish.

She expressed enthusiastically, “The franchise is more than just a team; it symbolizes a vibrant cricketing culture that captures the fiery spirit and unwavering passion of Mumbai. It’s truly exhilarating to lead a squad brimming with exceptional talent, each member fueled by relentless determination and a unified vision of triumph. This incredible opportunity enables me to weave my deep love for cricket into strategic planning, crafting a legacy that not only resonates with our devoted fans but also enriches the game itself.”

With an unwavering passion for cricket, Sana has embraced the chance to celebrate the sport in a meaningful way. She explained, “My choice to take ownership of a team in the Big Cricket League stems from my love for the game and my ambition to make a positive impact on its development on a grander scale.” Her enthusiasm for cricket not only fuels her personal interests but also reflects her commitment to advancing the sport in the community.

The Mumbai Marines will be under the leadership of the talented Irfan Pathan. In discussing her choice, she expressed, “I selected Irfan Pathan as the captain of the Mumbai Marines due to his remarkable cricketing intelligence, outstanding leadership qualities, and his innate ability to motivate and uplift his teammates. His experience and strategic insight are invaluable assets that will drive the team towards success.”

