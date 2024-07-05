Sandipta Sen – on Coming Back to Small Screen

Sandipta Sen, a talented actress and psychologist, is about to make a comeback to television after a two-year hiatus. In an exclusive interview with Hindustan Times Bengal, she revealed that date issues prevented her from accepting a recent serial offer from Star Jalsha, ‘Subho Bidhabo.’ The show has been doing well in the TRP list, with Sonamani Saha and Honey Bafna’s on-screen marriage receiving great response.

Sandipta Sen was the first choice for the serial, but due to date conflicts, she needed help to take up the project. “Yes, I was offered this several months ago. But due to problems with the date, I couldn’t do it. The shooting of Nastneed 2 was supposed to start at that time, so it didn’t happen,” she explained.

The actress, last seen in ‘Karunamayi Rani Rasmani-Uttarparva,’ has been away from television for almost two years. When asked about her comeback, Sandipta said, “I have no prejudice. I want to work in all mediums. I will definitely do it if I get a good role offer on television. I started from television; there is no question of leaving. I am waiting for the right thing.”

Sandipta will next be seen in Nastneed Season 2, which is expected to be released by the end of this month. She has also been busy with her film projects, with her last release being ‘The Eken: Ruddhaswas Rajasthan.’ Although she doesn’t have any offers for big-screen work at the moment, talks are on.

In her personal life, Sandipta tied the knot with Soumya Mukherjee in December last year and is enjoying married life. With her impressive career and charming personality, Sandipta Sen is ready to take on new challenges on the small screen. Her fans eagerly await her next move, and with her upcoming projects, she is sure to impress once again.