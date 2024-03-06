TRENDS presents Bengal’s Most Stylish Awards: A Night To Remember

The star-studded event, dedicated to recognizing and celebrating the epitome of style and glamour in the Bengali entertainment industry,drew attendees from across the spectrum of film, television, music, and social media. Renowned personalities such as Prosenjit Chatterjee, Rituparna Sengupta, Abir Chatterjee, Jisshu Sengupta, Srijit Mukherjee, Ankush Hazra, Ram Kamal Mukherjee, Raja Chanda, Sandipta Sen, among others graced the occasion, adding to its grandeur and prestige.

Talking about the event’s principal sponsor TRENDS, it is an inspirational fashion destination, with a vision to democratize fashion to millions of Indians across the country, by enabling and empowering them to make fashion choices at unbeatable value. It is a pioneer in the field of fashion retailing and is undoubtedly India’s largest value fashion retail chain, offering the latest trends in apparel and merchandise across Womenswear, Menswear, Kidswear and fashion accessories through a diversified portfolio of own brands, national and international brands.

TRENDS is a brand which is warm and inclusive, energetic and joyfully alive. No wonder, it is renowned for offering “fashion at great value”. With a robust network of stores in large number of cities and towns across India, it truly democratizes fashion with average store size ranging between 8000-24000 square feet. TRENDS store is designed to offer a unique shopping experience for the entire family, equipped with wide aisles, coordinated displays and highly trained fashion professionals offering best in class customer assistance. Over the years, TRENDS has developed a strong portfolio of own brands that cater to diverse tastes and preferences of the customers.

From captivating gags to a dazzling fashion show showcasing TRENDS’ Poila Boishak collection, Bengal's Most Stylish Awards delivered an unforgettable evening filled with glitz and glamour. The event featured a diverse array of award categories, including those recognizing achievements in TV, Movies, OTT, Music, and Social Media. From seasoned veterans to rising stars, each winner was selected by the experienced IWMBuzz editorial team based on their mass fan following and impeccable sense of style.

Siddhartha Laik, Founder and Editor-in-Chief of IWMBuzz, expressed his gratitude and excitement for the overwhelming response to the event, stating, "We're thrilled to have hosted an evening that celebrates the unique style and charisma of the Bengali entertainment world. Bengal's Most Stylish Awards is a testament to the talent and creativity that defines our industry. I thank all partners for helping us live the dream and a big gratitude to all luminaries who could spare time and attend the event.”

Mr. Sukhpreet Singh, Corporate Head – Marketing, DishTV & WATCHO, Dish TV India adds, “We have been really proud in associating with the IWMBuzz Media Network for the prestigious Bengal’s Most Stylish Awards, an ode to style and glamour in the Bengali entertainment industry. Watcho, which is a unique platform with top OTT apps like Disney+Hotstar, Sony Liv, Zee 5, Hoichoi and many more has always revolved around entertaining people and this platform has given us a great opportunity to honour and reward the immensely talented creators within the Bengali entertainment Industry. We look forward for more such collaborations and would like to extend our heartfelt congratulations to all the winners.”

“The first edition of Bengal’s Most Stylish was an overwhelming success. The biggest and best from Tollywood walked the red carpet and we did some interesting engagements with them. Our products and core idea of Karo Dil Ki Marzi was loved by the stars. KDM is glad to have vibed with IWMBuzz.com’s Bengal’s Most Stylish. We at KDM Mobile Accessories are all about unique flair and bold self-expression. Our collab puts the spotlight on Bengal’s style zenith and echoes how our chic gear is more than utility—it’s a lifestyle statement. Think swanky Ear Pods, Neckbands, cases and avant-garde sound tech crafted for the style-savvy. This alliance is our nod to sophistication and fresh ingenuity—KDM isn’t just tech gear; it’s the essence of your swag,” says Sachin R Ruparel, CMO, KDM INDIA.

Bengal’s Most Stylish is presented by TRENDS, Powered By Watcho and KDM. In Association With Carrera, Zee 24 Ghanta, PC Chandra Jewellers and NettValue Media. Social Media Partner: Threads & Instagram. Others partners include: Hospitality Partner: Fairfield by Marriott, Radio Partner: 91.9 Friends FM, Branding Partner: Advise, Support Partner: WhiteApple, PR Partner: 7 Dreamz, Red Carpet Partner: Tollywood Online. An Initiative By IWMBuzz Live.

As the curtains draw on the first edition of Bengal’s Most Stylish Awards, IWMBuzz looks forward to continuing its tradition in coming years.