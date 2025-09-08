Sankarshan Thakur’s Bids Adieu: Journalism Loses A Fearless Voice

Sankarshan Thakur, the editor of The Telegraph, passed away on September 8, 2025, Monday, at the age of 63, after battling a prolonged illness. Known for his sharp political analysis and deep-ground reporting, Thakur was an influential figure in Indian journalism, notably when it came to Bihar and its political landscape.

Born and raised in Patna, Thakur set out for journalistic landscapes with the Sunday magazine of Ananda Bazar Patrika and subsequently strewn his glitter at The Indian Express and Tehelka. His serious journalistic coverage of political issues, especially those in Kashmir and the North-East, gained respect for his ability to peel off the outer veneer and lay bare the very heart of complex issues.

The essence of Thakur’s work was not just mere facts, but an interpretation of politics and society on its pulse. His books on Bihar’s political leaders, including The Making of Laloo Yadav and Single Man: The Life and Times of Nitish Kumar, continue to be indispensable for the study of Indian politics.

At The Telegraph, he carved his legacy through assertive journalism under his editorship. We have hence lost one suching who never stayed behind questioning the status quo, providing insight and integrity to the people.

His passing left a void, but his memories will motivate many generations to come.