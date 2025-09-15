Serial Twists Of Last Week (8-14 September): Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Mangal Lakshmi, TMKOC, and more

GEC shows on Hindi Television are always high on drama. IWMBuzz.com has always been at the forefront, providing our readers with updates on newsbreaks related to TV, spoilers, and engaging and interesting snippets from their favourite shows and actors. We extend our Updates on Television with a Column that will bring together the interesting drama and high points of the week gone by.

Today is the first day of the new week, so we put together the major happenings from your favourite shows from last week.

Read on and gear up for a fantabulous new week!!

Anupamaa, the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut, saw major drama over the last week, with Anupamaa sensing something was wrong with Devika. During the one-handed performance, Raahi slipped, while Anupamaa gained praise. The one-on-one face-off was introduced by the judges. Gautam worked out a plan wherein Anupamaa got locked inside a room. Dance Raanis panicked as they could not find Anupamaa. Parag rescued Anupamaa after she hit the fire alarm. Raahi and Anupamaa faced each other in the finale. Anupamaa danced with a blurred vision and won the contest for the Dance Raanis. Raahi was shocked and declared that she was shutting down her academy and also quitting dance.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut, saw major drama over the last week, with Abhira getting to know about the child trafficking racket of Jalebi Bai. She was shocked to know that Maira was kidnapped. Abhira fought with Jalebi Bai, after which she sent the location details of Maira through Kesari’s husband to Armaan. Armaan saved Maira and the other kids from the child traffickers. Maira came back home safely. Armaan addressed the issue of child trafficking to raise awareness. Abhira refused to meet Armaan and asked him not to fight her case. Armaan got to know the big findings related to Anshuman’s death, with Saharsh’s drug dealings coming out. Abhira was put in solitary confinement, in a dark cell, where she faced the worst time. Armaan proved Abhira innocent, after which she was released. Armaan brought home Abhira, and the Poddars had a grand celebration. However, Abhira seemed lost and traumatised. Maira and Armaan got together to heal Abhira’s trauma. Kiara left the house as per Manisha’s demands.

Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile, the Zee TV television show produced by Rose Audio Visuals, saw major drama over the last week, with Buaji brainwashing Raghav’s mind against Reet. The nurse at the hospital told Raghav that his mother, Neeta Chawla, never recorded anything for Reet before she died. This angered Raghav so much that he became ruthless and aggressive and developed hatred towards Reet. Raghav gave the divorce papers to Reet, which shocked her. Unnati was also brainwashed by Buaji to believe her again. Unnati created a ruckus at Dhruv’s hotel, which caused its immediate shutdown. Also, their house was to be auctioned, and this left Reet shocked. Her bail was denied, and she decided to escape from jail to save her family. Raghav, however, was determined to help Reet’s mother and get the family out of trouble.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, the Sony SAB television show produced by Neela Film Production, saw major drama over the last week, with Tapu Sena giving their Ganesh Utsav in the Gokuldham Society a new high, with grand preparations. The Tapu Sena placed their rules for the Ganpati celebrations. All were obliged to follow the rules. The Binjola kids, Veer and Bansuri, made a rule that they would allow the distribution of the prasad only after Bappa came and ate his share of prasad. This demand shocked everyone. Tapu Sena tried talking it out to Veer and Bansuri, but to no avail. The devotees who came to seek Bappa’s blessings at Gokuldham Society were shocked to not get prasad after their worship. They claimed that it was the new trick of society to get donations.

Mangal Lakshmi, the Colors TV show produced by Panorama Entertainment, saw major drama over the last week, with Adit being unconscious after Mangal saved him from the lake. As time was ticking by, Mangal went to the court as it was the hearing day for Kapil’s case. She prayed that Adit got better, and he stood by the truth. To everyone’s surprise, Adit gained consciousness and arrived at the court with his mother. He gave his statement that Kapil did not push him. He narrated the entire truth of Monisha, after which the court released Kapil and demanded the arrest of Monisha. Kapil and his mother breathed a sigh of relief. They anticipated the arrival of Bua Dadi. Mangal had a brush with the senior lady in the temple, and Bua Dadi framed a bad impression of Mangal. When Bua Dadi later got to know of Mangal being Kapil’s girl, she took objection to the relationship. Bua Dadi believed that Mangal was not married, and Pratima hid the big truth from her. She introduced Akshat as a maid’s son to Bua Dadi. Bua Dadi was at the market where Adit and Mangal were also present.

Jhanak, the Star Plus television show produced by Magic Moments Motion Pictures, saw major drama over the last week, with Rishi finding the letter left behind by Jhanak. Aditi and Arshi questioned Rishi over his secret responsibilities towards Jhanak. Rishi went in search of Jhanak. Jhanak reached her village to perform the ceremony for her dead mother. Aditi grew anxious and decided to go to Jhanak’s village to bring back Rishi. Jhanak pestered Parashar and Rishi to know about her father’s name, but Rishi promised to tell her at the right time. Aditi came to the village and was harsh on Jhanak. Rishi stood tall on his promise to Jhanak’s mother. He chose Jhanak above Aditi, and this hurt her a lot. Rishi encouraged Jhanak to study well. Aditi decided to end her relationship with Rishi.

Keep reading IWMBuzz.com for more updates.