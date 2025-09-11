Shabir Ahluwalia And Ashi Singh’s Show Ufff… Yeh Love Hai Mushkil To End Soon? Here’s What Ashi Singh Said

Sony SAB’s recently launched show Ufff… Yeh Love Hai Mushkil, produced by Full House Media, has been in headlines lately with off-air rumors. Amidst the buzz of many shows going off-air soon after the launch, now Shabir Ahluwalia and Ashi Singh’s new show is under the scanner. As per the latest reports, Ufff… Yeh Love Hai Mushkil is set to go off-air soon.

Shabir and Ashi’s chemistry undoubtedly won hearts, but the show failed to gain attention in viewership and failed miserably on the TRP chart, which might be the reason behind the makers axing the show. If reports are to be believed, the new show is ending and an official last episode date is yet to be revealed. But the last day of the shoot had been scheduled to happen on September 25th.

Addressing the rumors of Ufff… Yeh Love Hai Mushkil, the lead actress Ashi Singh reacted to this, emphasizing she hadn’t been informed about the show’s closure and also wished that rumors would not be true. She said, “I haven’t been informed of anything. I am hoping that this news is not true and nothing should happen.”

Ufff… Yeh Love Hai Mushkil, is a Sony SAB show produced by Sonali Jaffer and Amit Jaffer under their production house Full House Media. The show premiered on June 9, 2025, and is set to go off-air within just 5 months of release.