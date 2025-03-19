Shafaq Naaz Undergoes 2nd Knee Surgery After Three Months Says “I Weren’t Seeing…”

Actress Shafaq Naaz is a well-known name in Indian television, having major roles like Kunti in Mahabharat and Mayuri in Chidiya Ghar. She has been facing a rough patch in her personal life. Through her social media, the actress revealed that she injured her knee almost three months back, which led to even surgery. However, it seems things didn’t work out in her favor, as she had to go for a second knee surgery after three months in March.

According to the latest updates from Shafaq’s social media, she shared details about her health and surgery. In the long caption, the actress revealed that even after her first surgery that took place December, she was unable to bend her knee even after months of physio, leading to a second surgery. However, the good part is that the surgery went well, and the actress is recovering. Flexing her happiness as she recovers, the actress wishes to make her comeback soon, and we are excited to see her on-screen.

Shafaq looks happy and at peace throughout the photos from the hospital. However, becoming bedridden is undoubtedly horrible, but the actress has come out courageously.

She expressed her feelings in the caption, “Round 2: Complete! Went under for another procedure because my knee was acting like a diva and refusing to bend after months of physio. We tried everything, but turns out, pain and I weren’t seeing eye to eye, so the docs had to step in again. The good news? Surgery went well, and for the first time in forever, I can actually bend my knee! Small wins, big vibes. Healing up, feeling good, and ready to get back stronger. Just a little health update -nothing dramatic, just me and my knee finally working things out. See you soon, walking and flexing!!”

Shafaq last appeared in the film Angithee 2 and TV show Dancing on the Grave in 2023.