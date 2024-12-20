Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Fame Shafaq Naaz Undergoes Major Surgery, Here’s What Happened?

Popular TV actress Shafaq Naaz recently underwent a major surgery after she got hurt. The actress is known for her appearances in shows like Mahabharat, Chidiya Ghar, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein, and others; a few days ago injured her knee, which turned out to be so bad that she had to undergo major surgery called ACL (anterior cruciate ligament) surgery. After the successful surgery, the actress shared photos from the hospital, informing her fans about her condition and also expressing her feelings about how she has been dealing with the issue.

Shafaq dropped photos of herself from the hospital, where she is seen lying on bed with her injured knee. Even in the tough times, the actress is keeping up her smile, but the actress is unable to walk right now and takes the help of a wheelchair until she recovers. Expressing her feelings in the caption, she wrote, “Life threw me a curveball recently; as you all know, I injured my knee, and I had to undergo ACL surgery. It’s been a tough journey but I’m ready to tackle recovery with strength, determination and taking one step at a time.”

Shafaq expressed her gratitude to the doctor and the hospital team for treating her well and helping her to embark on the road of recovery, “Grateful to say now that I’m on the road to recovery, thanks to the incredible care I received. A huge thank you to @drshekharsrivastav for your expertise, kindness, and unwavering support throughout this journey, you’ve been a blessing! To the amazing team at @sphyamunabazardelhi thank you for creating such a comforting and professional environment, it made all the difference. This experience has been a reminder of how strong we can be with the right people by our side.”

Lastly, Shafaq Naaz hoped to get better soon and boosted everyone’s enthusiasm with her words, “I know I have a long journey, but here’s to healing, patience, and the road to getting back stronger than ever.”