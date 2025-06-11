Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Fame Anuj Khurana To Enter Star Plus Jhanak Post-leap

The Star Plus show Jhanak, produced by Magic Moments Motion Pictures, has been in the headlines since the news of its first-ever generation leap. The show embarked on a new journey with a 20-year leap. With this, the old cast, Hiba Nawab and Krushal Ahuja exit the show, paving the way for the new actors.

Actor Arjit Taneja has been roped in as the new lead of the show after the leap. He is playing the character of Rishi, who is a cop, and also the female lead, Riya Sharma, and Twinkle Arora’s love interest. As the story already looks super fresh and interesting, actor Anuj Khurana, who was last seen in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, is also likely to be part of the show. It is reported that the actor will play a prominent role in the show Jhanak after the leap.

Talking about Anuj Khurana, he is a talented actor in the television, OTT, and film space. With his skills, he has carved his niche in the business. Along with Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, he was also seen in Kumkum Bhagya. Additionally, the actor has appeared in shows such as Kabhi Kabhi Ittefaq Se, Tujse Hai Raabta, and Roohaniyat. He also appeared in several OTT series, web shows, ads, and more.

The Star Plus show Jhanak is produced by Magic Moments Motion Pictures. The show is headed for a a 20-year leap, after which Arjit Taneja, Riya Sharma, and Twinkle Arora will play the lead roles. The show premiered for the first time on November 20, 2023.