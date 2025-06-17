Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Fame Mitaali Nag Husband Suffers Heart Attack, Shares Emotional Father’s Day Glimpse

TV actress Mitaali Nag, who was last seen in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, recently faced the toughest phase of her life as her husband, Sankalp Pardeshi, suffered a heart attack, turning her world upside down. However, Mitaali’s husband is better now and on the road to recovery. Revealing about the incident, the actress shared a video and also showcased a glimpse of her son’s emotional Father’s Day celebration.

The video shared on her social media shows a glimpse of Mitaali’s husband, Sankalp, getting admitted to the hospital and undergoing Angioplasty, after which he returned home. The text in the video narrates the story, which started a few days before Father’s Day when Sankalp suffered a heart attack, which left the actress and the whole family scared. The post reads, “We got the biggest scare just days before Fathers Day. My husband suffered a heart attack and had to undergo an Angioplasty. After he came back home, my son picked up the heart diagram the doctor gave us showing the blockages…and decided to make his own version of it! He turned it into a Father’s Day card… blockages, arteries and all…but this one had our names inside his Appa’s heart. He hugged his Appa and gave him the card… Everything was emotional and calm until my Gen Alpha delivered his plot twist.”

However, after Sankalp returns, his son made a card copying the diagram of the heart with arteries, blockages, and all, but with the names of Mitaali and him inside his heart, surprising his father with the special card. Mitaali’s son got emotional while hugging his father, but this emotional video turned into a laughter dose when the actress’s son Rudranssh asked his father to take him out to celebrate Father’s Day.

This is not the end. What made one laugh was when Sankalp asked his son if, on Father’s Day, too, he would take him out. To this, his little son asked him if he became a father because of him. So he will have to give a party, turning this video cute.